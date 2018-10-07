Speech to Text for Belt Bowl Sold

a st. joseph entertainment complex that's been in the same family for nearly 60 years has been sold. belt sports complex will have new owners. since 1961, the facility has been in the tucker family. it started as just a bowling alley, but in future years added a sports bar, outdoor sand volleyball courts and even a pool hall. the sale had been in the works for months. the tucker family wanted to do what they could to make sure new ownership would keep the bowling alley open. (sot) the new owners are not new to st. joseph. mike and jenny white had been managers at the belt for the past couple years and had previously managed olympia lanes before it closed. they promise a lot of updates and additions to what will be called belt entertainment. we'll have more on the six decade history of the tucker family and belt sports complex sunday night on kq2 news at ten.