Speech to Text for Voices of Courage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

advocacy center is getting a major upgrade. we were there at the open house for a new space for "voices of courage" the organization serves as a advocate for children in abusive situations in their families. the new space features a larger waiting room as well as new interviewing rooms for families, however organizers are excited for the opportunity to help families function better on their own. (melissa birdsell/ executive director sot ) i hope that we're able to do a lot of prevention because we really believe that prevention education is how we're going to start seeing because our grown every year. last year, the group says they saw over 800 cases, they plan to see more this year.