Voices of Courage

Posted: Fri Oct 05 18:17:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 18:17:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

advocacy center is getting a major upgrade. we were there at the open house for a new space for "voices of courage" the organization serves as a advocate for children in abusive situations in their families. the new space features a larger waiting room as well as new interviewing rooms for families, however organizers are excited for the opportunity to help families function better on their own. (melissa birdsell/ executive director sot ) i hope that we're able to do a lot of prevention because we really believe that prevention education is how we're going to start seeing because our grown every year. last year, the group says they saw over 800 cases, they plan to see more this year.
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
