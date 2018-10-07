Clear

PATTONSBURG-WC

Posted: Fri Oct 05 21:35:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 21:35:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

the state... tigers down 22-16... andrew alarcon sheds a defender... and gets worth county down inside the 10...=== then.. caleb parman keeps it himself.. gets the edge... tip-toes the sideline... touchdown tigers... they go up 24-22... === but after that.. it's all steven willhite and pattonsburg... willhite throws it up... and sophomore cameron jones... makes the ridiculous one-handed catch... === later in the drive... willhite.. back of the endzone... brett emig goes down and gets it.. touchdown panthers... its 30-24 now... === chris healy's crew trying to answer.. and this one is still mid-first... parman around the edge.. looks to carry a few defenders.. ball pops out... panthers jump on it..=== fast forward to the second quarter... it's 30-24 still... willhite... can do it with his arm... and his legs to.. cuts back across the field... makes defenders miss.. and he's going to the house.. touchdown panthers...==== later in the 2nd quarter... 38-24... pattonsburg in the shadow of its own endzone... willhite.. airs it out... to jones.. for a 73-yard touchdown strike.. panthers knock off the defending champions... pattonsburg wins 62-42...
