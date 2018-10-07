Speech to Text for ORRICK-ST JOE CH

st. joe christian trying to pick up their first win of the year...===late in the third... orrick inside the 10... seth mcafee looking right for gabe mcafee... touchdown bearcats... orrick takes the lead...===christian looking to make something happen brent boyd finds zach reece for a big chunk...=== later in the drive... the option to the left... john gregory finds the edge and makes it into the endzone... christian takes back the lead...===after a gutsy onside kick the lions have the ball agiain...gregory with the ball agian... he picks up 15 yards...===then inside the 10 brad boyd with it this time... he finds the endzone lions extend their lead...===orrick driving late trying to tie it up.... blake buchanan to the right... bearcats inside the redzone... ===4th and 3 from the 10 christian gets the big stop and knocks off the undefeated bearcats