Speech to Text for Lawson bounces back with huge win over East Buchanan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so let's head down to lawson....cardinals strike first but the bulldogs are ready to answer...===schottels pass to owen fortney is caught...he's going to go all the way...east buch takes an 8-7 lead over lawson...and the next drive for the bulldogs... another big play...=== fortney...on the ground... skates past a couple of defenders...and he gone...east buch converts on the two point conversion...its 16-7...===it appears the bulldogs are feeling it...and ready to put this one away in the first half...but as lee corso says... not so fast...===schottel's pass bounces off alex lang.... into the hands of clayton siebert...running down the sideline...makes a man miss... touchdown lawson...cardinals still trail 16-14...===but remember...when the bulldogs giveth..the cardinals taketh away...andrew stephens with a one handed pick...nothing but green grass and the endzone in front of him...back to back pick sixes on the drive... lawson takes the lead 20-16... ====before the half...lawson will get another shot... stephens gives it to cole aikmus...barrels into the endzone...extending the lead... on their way to a 72-22