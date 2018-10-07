Clear

Manufacturing Day

Manufacturing Day

Posted: Sat Oct 06 04:03:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 06 04:03:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Manufacturing Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highschool students got a chance to peek in to their future career in manufacturing this morning. today was manufacturing day for area highschools--students toured various manufacturing plants to see the ins and outs our trade work. we sent kq2 reporter dane hawkins to tag along, she has the story............. <<áánats of power sawááwhat lights up their life is working with their hands..[ean masoner, senior north platte highschool ] it's just fascinating how it all come together [track] that's how north platte highschool student ean masoner feels classes at [ean masoner] i'm in the electronics work a lot with ciruit board electronic robotics as well [track] it's year so he says he has been thinking ahead[ean masoner] just looking at what's going to be better for my future retirement wise, what will put less strain on me and what i can learn from [track] that why he was excited for this years manufacturing day-- highschool students get a peek at their future could look like [john fehr, sofware developer supervisor] it's a alot of fun to see them get out there see something their interested in and their eyes light up and they start áánatsáá [track] manhufacturing day is also for students who arent sure if college is dont feel is best for them[ john fehr] there are so many great jobs that don't require you to spend that four money to get a degree in something that you dont want todo[track] masoner says that even for students exactly what they want todo theres a place for them too [ean masoner] with how theese coming in somewherekq2 news.>> at the end of students got to ask a panel of experts questions about working in manufacturing.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events