Speech to Text for Manufacturing Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highschool students got a chance to peek in to their future career in manufacturing this morning. today was manufacturing day for area highschools--students toured various manufacturing plants to see the ins and outs our trade work. we sent kq2 reporter dane hawkins to tag along, she has the story............. <<áánats of power sawááwhat lights up their life is working with their hands..[ean masoner, senior north platte highschool ] it's just fascinating how it all come together [track] that's how north platte highschool student ean masoner feels classes at [ean masoner] i'm in the electronics work a lot with ciruit board electronic robotics as well [track] it's year so he says he has been thinking ahead[ean masoner] just looking at what's going to be better for my future retirement wise, what will put less strain on me and what i can learn from [track] that why he was excited for this years manufacturing day-- highschool students get a peek at their future could look like [john fehr, sofware developer supervisor] it's a alot of fun to see them get out there see something their interested in and their eyes light up and they start áánatsáá [track] manhufacturing day is also for students who arent sure if college is dont feel is best for them[ john fehr] there are so many great jobs that don't require you to spend that four money to get a degree in something that you dont want todo[track] masoner says that even for students exactly what they want todo theres a place for them too [ean masoner] with how theese coming in somewherekq2 news.>> at the end of students got to ask a panel of experts questions about working in manufacturing.