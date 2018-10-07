Speech to Text for Area pumpkins effected by weather

this year's pumpkin crop may be a little smaller than normal... thanks to what tenders to the crop are calling "extreme weather conditions." kq2's ron johnson tells us more. <<autumn has arrived in many that means fall activities pumpkin patch, but before you head out, you that this year's weather trends are having an effect on some crops. [andrea crockett] the pumpkin season been a little bit crockett, of says this year's most, while the drought did a different story pumpkins don't actually do weather, but crockett says it's the recent rains that presented the biggest challenge for this year's crop. [crockett] our biggest problem was when the rain set in for several weeks.the seemingly endless drought finally gave way to rain, but that constant moisture spelled trouble for some of the crops.they're very prone to diseases and that sort of crop set in the field, i think that affected our crop. while she says there's isn't much that can be done about what's lost, crockett says the weather hasn't ruined we still have plenty of selection to choose from.because of that, you could say, she's taking it in stride.[crockett] we'll just keep picking and hope for the best.ron johnson kq2, your local news leader.>> crockett's farm estimated a loss between 20 and 30 percent this year.