Speech to Text for Area dentists offer free dental care

braved the weather for a better smile this morning. including the dentists ready to help those in need -- for free. i stopped by to find out why. <<some area dentists were all smiles today, this is an important event in our community,dr. heather clark, along with a team of oral experts gave away smiles from the heart. this event is so awesome just to reach out to the community. this morning, several area dentists offered free dental care to the public, this is our sixth annual and it's for dentistry, for patients in the community that are in need.for the past six years, these local dentists have dedicated their time to helping others who struggle to afford dental care. because we're really truly are trying to help people's smiles get healthy. to make sure those smiles are healthy, dentists offered different options for patients to choose from.patients can choose from a filling, extraction or cleaning.for these dentists, it's about more than just fixing teeth.. you know the smile is the first thing you see when ever you look at people you can broadcast it in many ways, so we just want to help people to have confidence in that.it about being there for the community, lending a helping hand. this is a way to reach out to our adults who are in need of dental services and have no way to afford them. and making an impact, one smile at a time to give our time and give our skills to them and help them just to get a better smile.>> the next free dental day will