Speech to Text for 2018 Oktoberfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

facebook page. less than one week into october and you know what that means... halloween and oktoberfests. the 37th annual oktoberfest festival was held in downtown atchison, kansas today. there were over 100 booths of artisans and crafters selling handmade items on commercial street. and it's not oktoberfest without a nod to the german festival. food, beer and music carried the crowd through the day into the night. (sot katie mcdowell/oktobe rfest co-chair: "it is such a big deal. the weather today was pretty scary at the very beginning. but we have some very loyal and great people who come down every year.") atchison's junior guild holds this event every year to raise money for local