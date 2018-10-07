Clear

2018 Oktoberfest

2018 Oktoberfest

Posted: Sun Oct 07 09:33:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 07 09:33:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for 2018 Oktoberfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

facebook page. less than one week into october and you know what that means... halloween and oktoberfests. the 37th annual oktoberfest festival was held in downtown atchison, kansas today. there were over 100 booths of artisans and crafters selling handmade items on commercial street. and it's not oktoberfest without a nod to the german festival. food, beer and music carried the crowd through the day into the night. (sot katie mcdowell/oktobe rfest co-chair: "it is such a big deal. the weather today was pretty scary at the very beginning. but we have some very loyal and great people who come down every year.") atchison's junior guild holds this event every year to raise money for local
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events