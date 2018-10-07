Clear

drop -- its time to start thinking about keeping warm. the salvation army held it's annual "stuff the truck" coat drive. the group usually collects 4 hundred to 5 hundred coats each year -- and then distributes them to people in need. volunteers say they love to give back. (sot don montgomery/volunteer: "well it gives me a chance to help those that do need things, you know the less fortunate in the community, it's a wonderful thing to be able to do that.") if you still want to donate -- the salvation army is located on 6th
