Clear

Miracle to be Alive

Miracle to be Alive

Posted: Sun Oct 07 20:17:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 07 20:17:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events