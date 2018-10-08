Speech to Text for Remington Nature Center 10 year

anniversary. <<áánats grand opening soundáá that was 2008, and this now.. ten years laterandrea mccoy: "it's been wonderful to see the nature center find its place in this community."there was nothing like the remington nature center in town a decade ago.chuck kempf: "this kind of filled a gap that we had in the area in nature, of some of the, some of the areas of uh historical information and cultural information as well as the native american aspect that that the nature center is able to fill."from the woolly mammoth that welcomes you at the doorto a hands on water cycle demonstrationthe center is designed to educateandrea mccoy: "we just love to educate. and education might be a classroom project with a school or it might be a group of kids with a family coming in to learn about insects or arachnids, or mammals so education can look a lot of different ways."attracting thousands every yearandrea mccoy: "we have schools that come from kansas city, we have schools that come from parts of iowa and nebraska as well as locally."the nature center has been a staple along the missouri riverandrea mccoy: "st. joseph is a river town. and it is an honor to be located so close to the river. um, this is why we are here." leading the development along the water's edgechuck kempf: "a lot of times people like to say uh that we walk a lot about the riverfront and never do anything, well we have done some pretty good stuff out here. this is a great facility as well as the complex. uh and we are looking forward to adding to that to bring more people to the river." the past, present, and future would not be possible without the support of the community andrea mccoy: "more importantly, thank you to the partons that come in. the families that support us, buy memberships that um come to the events. those are the people that also really matter to us and we want to thank them for the next 10 years. and we are looking forward to the next 10 years to see what happens here." colton cichoracki, kq2 news>> the nature center will be holding a special ten-year celebration on november