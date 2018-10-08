Speech to Text for Heavy rain & flooding potential over the next few days

flash flood watch in effect for dekalb, daviess, buchanan, clinton, caldwell, livingston, and platte counties until 7 a.m. monday. additional rainfall of 1-3 inches is possible. flooding will be possible along creeks, streams, and rivers, low water crossings, and other low lying areas. urban flash flooding is also possible. rain continues to move through this morning. some rain could be on the heavy side with rainfall totals between 1-3 inches possible through monday. temperatures are in the 60s. monday will likely not see an all day rain. showers and mostly likely before noon. much of the afternoon will be moving in monday night. highs will be in the upper 70s is expected on tuesday. with already, flooding large concern if more rain falls over the area. something we will need to keep a very on tuesday in the lower 70s. very cool but dry conditions are expected thursday with highs in the 50s. another disturbance will bring rain friday and saturday.