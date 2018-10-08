Speech to Text for Decades of Bowling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<it was quite the sight this week as scott tucker checked in with bowlers one last time. tucker -- along with his brother tim , have sold the business that had been in the tucker family for nearly 60 years -- quite the run for a local, family-owned business. "we've just been real fortunate, very lucky and a never give up attitude."belt bowl was built in 1958. tucker's parents, norman and helen bought the business three years later. bowling was in the family's blood. "originally it was an income, it became a lot more than that. my father's love for the game was his life and then it grew into ours.""seven days a week, from early morning, 8-9 o'clock in the morning, sometimes until 12-1 o'clock at night.in the 80's, the business expanded, to include outdoor, sand volleyball. there's a sports bar and even a pool hall as well.but through all the expansion, the tim and scott never forgot about their past. the bowling alley snackbar is named sparky's -- a nickname of their father's. "my father loved to teach the game, loved to do the game. we bowled day and night 6-7 days a week." scott and tim say they won't miss the long hours of running the business -- but they do say they'll miss the people. "the bowling family, the bowling community in st. joe, scott and i, laura, my sister, i don't want to forget her, and my parents, we've been a part of that family for 60 years.""it's one of those things you can do 365 days a year, rain or shine. it's just a great, the best, of the family lifetime sports."some might worry about the fate of the belt sports complex, it sits on 6 1/2 acres of prime real estate .however, the good news for bowlers is the 6 decade locally owned bowling family business will be taken over by another local bowling family.the new owners are also a local bowling family and they also have a passion for the sport."that was one of my big worries. if we ended up selling the place and it was going to become something else and wasn't going to be a bowling center anymore.and bowlers hoping it will continue to be a bowling center for yet another six decades.alan van zandt, kq2 your local news leader.>> the name of the