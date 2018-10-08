Speech to Text for Pro-Life groups host rally in St. Joseph

this weekend, pro-life supporters came to st. joseph to spread their anti-abortion message. kq2's ron johnson has more <<speaking up for the unborn,[debbie faltys] over 60 million people have lost their lives through abortionthat was the reason why so many gathered to show their support for life. [faltys] i wanna be a voice for the voiceless, these poor little babies don't have a voice, they don't have a choice in this matter. church members as well as pro-life groups from around the area gathered here in st. joseph to walk for life. [sarah aberer] this is just something that i've done every year since i can really remember.they all came in from near and far, [aberer] i'm a part of the catholic-newman center at missouri western, [faltys] i'm here as a respect life group leader for church of annunciation in kearney, mo. to spread awareness and fight for the rights of all human life. [aberer] we do need to be that voice for the voiceless, you know defend the defenseless.because for them, every life is precious, and filled with endless possibility.[aberer] that precious beautiful life could be the next president, could be the next pope. which is why they say they hope to continue the fight, and save lives. [faltys] it is not a glob of tissue, it is a human being, it is a baby. ron johnson, kq2 your local news leader. >> the latest data from the cdc showed 650,000 legal abortions were performed