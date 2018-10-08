Speech to Text for Joys of Un-retiring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

both financially and otherwise. <<most seniors like to spend their golden years in retirement relaxing with friends, or maybe seeing family more or traveling but not barbara says in retirement she was getting stir crazy. montemayor retired in 2005 after 32 years in a factory, -- but has come back to work as a caregiver."you can only do so much yard cutting, you can only do so much cleaning and then you get tired and you want to do something."for brent hoffer, montemayor's boss at home instead senior care, seniors who want to work are an undertapped resource. home instead senior carebrent hoffer, "it's a win-win, when they get back into the workforce and do something they love and find these fulfilling careers and change lives.""once you've crossed everything off your bucket list and you've read so many books or read by the pool, you want to do something fulfilling.at home instead senior care, it's seniors helping seniors -- they say is a unique experience -- including montemayor."it's very, very, very gratifying. it really is. it gives you a wonderful feeling." some seniors go back to work because they want to - others go back because they need to, because they haven't planned for retirement properly."we estimate that healthcare costs could be between $4,500 and $6,000 per year, per person. if you're a couple, you're looking at $10,000 to $12,000 a year in today's dollars.for seniors who don't have to worry about the finances of un-retiring -- instead, just giving of herself."we've got a lot to give to people. god gave us a life, let's use it properly.">> there are plenty of rules about going back to work after retirement -- especially when it comes to social security and other benefits. experts recommend that you consult a financial advisor before making such