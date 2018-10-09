Speech to Text for United way joins us to discuss how to catch a upcoming flick this Saturday.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that comes your way with this storm. we will send it over to you. >> right now here on our ceiling. we hope the wetter gets better for this weekend. >> we have the movie at the drive in theater. we have our united way. we will get a better experience. >> thank you. >> so how did this work out getting you too together for this? we have --. bring your lawn chairs and blanket. definitely something to warm. it's going to be in the outfield there. kind of in the game. it is the 25th anniversary. >> one of our favorite movies. not just for halloween or christmas. why united way? >> it's a free event. the donations will be donated to the united way for our campaign going on right now. we have the information up on the screen. once it's