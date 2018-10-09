Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Saint Joseph Health Department gives details on this years free flu shot.

Connie Werner from the Saint Joseph Health Department joins us to tell us when and where we can get a free flu shot.

Posted: Mon Oct 08 22:14:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 22:14:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Saint Joseph Health Department gives details on this years free flu shot.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> welcome back. there is a tornado warning that is just about to expire. we will get with you in just a minute to get the latest on that. no watches or warnings for us which is good new. now we will talk tact flu. how are you? >> it was bad. >> . pit causes so much. >> what i understand they look at what's going on in australia the southern part because they are on the opposite side and wondering what will come up north. >> right now we are starting to get -- it typically starts off quickly. last year we had a lot early in the season. we are starting to see some cases come through and we will see -- >> the health expert is to stop it before it starts. and then the idea with getting your free flu shot now. >> each year the fire department and health department come together and we offer an out reach to our community. this year it's going to be wednesday october 10th. >> if you will run out. our crew will get it started as much as we do. >> we will start serving. >>> that's on the flu shot. we will not get -- -- there
Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events