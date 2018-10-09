Speech to Text for Saint Joseph Health Department gives details on this years free flu shot.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> welcome back. there is a tornado warning that is just about to expire. we will get with you in just a minute to get the latest on that. no watches or warnings for us which is good new. now we will talk tact flu. how are you? >> it was bad. >> . pit causes so much. >> what i understand they look at what's going on in australia the southern part because they are on the opposite side and wondering what will come up north. >> right now we are starting to get -- it typically starts off quickly. last year we had a lot early in the season. we are starting to see some cases come through and we will see -- >> the health expert is to stop it before it starts. and then the idea with getting your free flu shot now. >> each year the fire department and health department come together and we offer an out reach to our community. this year it's going to be wednesday october 10th. >> if you will run out. our crew will get it started as much as we do. >> we will start serving. >>> that's on the flu shot. we will not get -- -- there