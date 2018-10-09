Clear
Bracy's Café joins us with a new recipe.

Tracy McCrea from Bracy's Café joins us to show us how to make delicious apple dumplings.

Posted By: Scott Simerly

>>> here we are. the name ching from the desserts over to the full restaurant. >> if you can look in here. there's all this good soupy stuff. i know it will taste delicious. you will make a couple for us. >> yes. they are really easy. you take your jonathan apple, peel it. >> why jonathan apple? es. >> they make the best. >> full of juice. >> so you need different apples. use jonathans. >> now, this is just our pie crust. our regular pastry crust and you just take a mixture of cinnamon and sugar and just pour it down in the hole. >> tricky. now you core that out -- peel it. and fill it with a lit will cinnamon and sugar. fill it up with butter. butter makes everything better >> well, we were working it today. we had power most of the day but a lot of downtown -- >> that's our news team working on that. >> yeah. >> you said you just lost power. >> we lost power about 4:00 but it was only for 15 minutes. thank goodness. >> oh, yeah. >>> well, over the past weekend we did 50 for the josephine festival. unfortunately, the ones last weekend were a lot smaller but they were from my daughter's apple tree. >> well they went to get big ones. >> well, just so we know. with your help -- working on looking at the radar and checking the late test store. how will we wrap this up? >> we will lay this out on parchment paper. you just want to settle right up on there and just take it all the way around and just -- get it on there the best you can. how long do you bake this? >> 425 is what you bake these at. >> we will come back and get the latest weather update for mike. we will keep a close watch on these storms and will let you know. >> he was working so hard on the weather system and wasn't able to try. >> we are saving one
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
