Speech to Text for Bracy's Café joins us with a new recipe.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> here we are. the name ching from the desserts over to the full restaurant. >> if you can look in here. there's all this good soupy stuff. i know it will taste delicious. you will make a couple for us. >> yes. they are really easy. you take your jonathan apple, peel it. >> why jonathan apple? es. >> they make the best. >> full of juice. >> so you need different apples. use jonathans. >> now, this is just our pie crust. our regular pastry crust and you just take a mixture of cinnamon and sugar and just pour it down in the hole. >> tricky. now you core that out -- peel it. and fill it with a lit will cinnamon and sugar. fill it up with butter. butter makes everything better >> well, we were working it today. we had power most of the day but a lot of downtown -- >> that's our news team working on that. >> yeah. >> you said you just lost power. >> we lost power about 4:00 but it was only for 15 minutes. thank goodness. >> oh, yeah. >>> well, over the past weekend we did 50 for the josephine festival. unfortunately, the ones last weekend were a lot smaller but they were from my daughter's apple tree. >> well they went to get big ones. >> well, just so we know. with your help -- working on looking at the radar and checking the late test store. how will we wrap this up? >> we will lay this out on parchment paper. you just want to settle right up on there and just take it all the way around and just -- get it on there the best you can. how long do you bake this? >> 425 is what you bake these at. >> we will come back and get the latest weather update for mike. we will keep a close watch on these storms and will let you know. >> he was working so hard on the weather system and wasn't able to try. >> we are saving one