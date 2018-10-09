Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Flick on the Field

Kylee Strough of United Way and Tim Hannah of the St Joseph Mustangs are in the KQ2 Studio to discuss the upcoming Flick on the Field event.

Posted: Tue Oct 09 05:15:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 05:15:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for Flick on the Field

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

remain in effect for areas near the missouri river through is expected on tuesday. with saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. something we will need to keep a very close eye on. highs near average in the lower 70s. very cool but dry conditions are expected wednesday and thursday with highs in the 50s. another disturbance will bring more scattered rain chances friday into saturday.>> im joined by kylee strough from united way and tim hannah from the mustangs. flick on the field is coming up this weekend what do we need to know...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events