Speech to Text for Flick on the Field

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

remain in effect for areas near the missouri river through is expected on tuesday. with saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. something we will need to keep a very close eye on. highs near average in the lower 70s. very cool but dry conditions are expected wednesday and thursday with highs in the 50s. another disturbance will bring more scattered rain chances friday into saturday.>> im joined by kylee strough from united way and tim hannah from the mustangs. flick on the field is coming up this weekend what do we need to know...