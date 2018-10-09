Clear
WATCH: Kentucky inmates escape in trash bins

Two inmates in Kentucky are back in police custody after escaping jail in trash cans.

KENTUCKY -- Authorities in Kentucky captured the two men who escaped from jail over the weekend.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt hid in garbage cans that fellow inmates rolled outside for pickup.

The men then popped out of the bins and escaped Saturday night.

Police captured Stumler Monday following tips from the community, and Hunt was apprehended a few hours later after a car chase.

Before the escape, the men were in minimum security, working in the jail kitchen.

