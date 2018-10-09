Home
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch
Oregon farmer wins 4th pumpkin title with 2,170-pound pumpkin
Steve Daletas won more than $15,000 for his prized pumpkin.
Posted: Tue Oct 09 08:17:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 08:22:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
Community Events