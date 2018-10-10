Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care joins us to talk about a fundraiser for cancer research.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> we are back. here to -- thanks for being here. the details are pretty easy. it goes to cancer research but here to also talk about -- have the character. that's why to talk about that and to really talk to the details. what it really does. the money that goes -- and -- >> that is a few years ago. we benefited from that. . >> that's wonderful. that's such an important thing. let's talk about the details. this is a fun way. this is something that's so important. >> yes, you think about -- everyone says i can't bowl. it's not a competition. it's just for fun. this will be the sixth year we will be bowling and will have lots of silent auction. >> i never had time to bowl. i have over a hundred are businesses of people that donate different items from gas cards to stuff like that. >> so vendors are in and that's how they contribute. that's how you raise my money. >> right. >> the money saved locally in st. joes so when i approach local businesses that's easy for them to help to decide anyone. that's in the cancer center is for patient fun which will help with gas cards and they help with vitamins. so different things like that. that they will pay for otherwise. this is the sixth year. you have a couple weeks together to do this. >> we have 4-6 bowlers. >> correct. >> they can go on the life care web-site. just google that and you can register online. last year we had a full house of 32 teams. so we are encouraging people to go online to register you just pay your money the day of. >> thank you for being here. >> thank you.