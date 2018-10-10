Clear

Meril joins us to talk about a Halloween bash

Sharon Haynes from Meril joins us to talk about a free Halloween bash full of candy, fun, and costume contests.

Posted: Tue Oct 09 16:54:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 16:54:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Meril joins us to talk about a Halloween bash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on saturday. looks like we will see some sunshine next tuesday. >> sunshine has been a foreign word lately, mike. as we look forward to that. >> the empire resources for it. >> helped hundreds of families here in northwest missouri every day and here now to tell us about a fun halloween bash that's planned. howdy girls. >> hi. we are anxious to have all the parents on friday from 3:30-5:30. we will be inside. >> we will go to tables. >>> . >> is it a halloween bash? or is there, too where you're trying to raise money or something. this is our first year for the halloween bash. >> free hot dogs t free candy. >> there you can come. >> there you can come eat and get fat. >> check out all the different costumes. >> well, yeah. >> this is not so many different costumes and stuff. that's the fun part about it. >> whoever dresses the best is going to get a little extra. so come out and enjoy and have fun with the rest of us and enjoy some free hot dogs and candy and games. we have little games like ring toss and stuff like that. it's friday october 26th from 3:30-5:30 at our office out there. >> if you have a hat sitting around, boots or anything. just come out and have a good time for a couple hours and relax mom and dad. have fun. >>
Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events