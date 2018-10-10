Speech to Text for Meril joins us to talk about a Halloween bash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on saturday. looks like we will see some sunshine next tuesday. >> sunshine has been a foreign word lately, mike. as we look forward to that. >> the empire resources for it. >> helped hundreds of families here in northwest missouri every day and here now to tell us about a fun halloween bash that's planned. howdy girls. >> hi. we are anxious to have all the parents on friday from 3:30-5:30. we will be inside. >> we will go to tables. >>> . >> is it a halloween bash? or is there, too where you're trying to raise money or something. this is our first year for the halloween bash. >> free hot dogs t free candy. >> there you can come. >> there you can come eat and get fat. >> check out all the different costumes. >> well, yeah. >> this is not so many different costumes and stuff. that's the fun part about it. >> whoever dresses the best is going to get a little extra. so come out and enjoy and have fun with the rest of us and enjoy some free hot dogs and candy and games. we have little games like ring toss and stuff like that. it's friday october 26th from 3:30-5:30 at our office out there. >> if you have a hat sitting around, boots or anything. just come out and have a good time for a couple hours and relax mom and dad. have fun. >>