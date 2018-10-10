Speech to Text for Share the Harvest

deer hunting season is in full swing, and area hunters have a chance to help out their local food banks... kq2's sydnie holzfaster has details on the "share the harvest" program: <<if you live in missouri you've probably gotten pretty familiar with deer [sot:david carlisle/conservation agent:"statewide we will usually harvest about 300,000 deer and they estimate our population to be about a million, million and a half."] to help manage the population, conservationist are asking hunters to lend a hand to area food banks through the share the harvest program [sot:david carlisle"hunters can donate a portion, or an entire animal to the program where the processed meat goes to local food pantries or gets distributed to those families in need."]during the four months of deer season, hunters can work with a registered processor to give away a portion of their meat [sot:david carlisle"they have to be either usda approved or they have to be missouri department of ag[riculture] approved in order to be a share the harvest processor."] and for places like second harvest, fresh protein is a rare donation [sot: blake haynes/second harvest food bank:"fresh produce and lean proteins are more a expensive item, so they are kind of scarce when it comes to food insecure individuals."]in the past, the program has given second harvest between 400 and 500 pounds of deer meat annually [sot:david carlisle"it started out with most people just doing a portion of their kill, but now some people are going to donating a whole deer."]while ground meat is an uncommon gift, it's the most versatile way to donate protein [sot: blake haynes"it's something that you can freeze and easily thaw out and prepare."]and even a small donation can make a big difference [sot: blake haynes"if it's something you can't utilize or are looking to do something with, this is a great opportunity to give back to your community and help your neighbors."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader >> the "share the harvest" program runs through deer season... you can find more information about "share the harvest" processors on our website at