Northwest Basketball coaches speak at media day

Posted: Tue Oct 09 21:06:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 21:06:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

new year.austin meyer: "our goal is to, is to hopefully move up in the standings and we know that's going to be tough and it's going to take a lot of work." new challenges for both of northwest's basketball programs.ben mccollum: "we like the expectations, we liked to be picked there. with this team, the big thing is understanding that they didn't earn any of those expectations." first year head coach for the northwest women, austin meyer will lean on a young returner to help lead this team to new heights. jaelyn haggard: "we're just doing what we can and we're keeping it within our four walls of the gym and grow and build together and just grind it out together and i think we're going to take a lot of people by surprise." for veteran coach ben mccollum, he'll need some guys to step up to try and replace some all- time great bearcats including a bevo francis award winner. mccollum: "it'll be tough to lose a lot of the other seniors and it's not from a talent standpoint. they were really talented and really good. it's from a consistency stand point."no matter which team it is, both understand it won't be easy in
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
