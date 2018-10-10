Speech to Text for Northwest Basketball coaches speak at media day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new year.austin meyer: "our goal is to, is to hopefully move up in the standings and we know that's going to be tough and it's going to take a lot of work." new challenges for both of northwest's basketball programs.ben mccollum: "we like the expectations, we liked to be picked there. with this team, the big thing is understanding that they didn't earn any of those expectations." first year head coach for the northwest women, austin meyer will lean on a young returner to help lead this team to new heights. jaelyn haggard: "we're just doing what we can and we're keeping it within our four walls of the gym and grow and build together and just grind it out together and i think we're going to take a lot of people by surprise." for veteran coach ben mccollum, he'll need some guys to step up to try and replace some all- time great bearcats including a bevo francis award winner. mccollum: "it'll be tough to lose a lot of the other seniors and it's not from a talent standpoint. they were really talented and really good. it's from a consistency stand point."no matter which team it is, both understand it won't be easy in