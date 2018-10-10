Speech to Text for MWSU MIAA Media Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

expectations... <<(sot: rob edmisson: "the pressure isn't to win gamesit's what he wears every day. i got to go out to jc penney in the over 50 section and find the jumbo petite sizes that have some color.") two coaches a generation a part...rob edmisson part... generation a two coaches a some color.")sizes that have some color.")two coaches a generation a part...rob edmisson with 506 career wins...(nat sound: rob edmisson) and sundance wicks in his first year as a head coach... (nat sound: sundance)both with the same goal...return their programs to the top of the miaa...(sot, rob edmisson: "absolutely the best basketball conference in the country.")(sot, sundance wicks: "success isn't fun without a fight and right now where our guys arewe're in fight mode.")wick's griffonsa team picked by the coaches to finish dead last in the preseason miaa poll...(sot, sundance wicks: "i don't sit there and give the whole line 'it doesn't matter where we're ranked.' i want guys to know where we're at."just four conference wins a year ago... only six returnees...and 11 newcomers make up a team looking to prove people wrong...(sot, sundance wicks: "i tell guys, you know what, look at itget it from a real perspective. they don't think we're going to be very good and so you can believe them or you can believe our work and what we're doing and trust what we're about.")while edmisson's squad due to while edmisson's squad due to injuries..(sot, rob edmisson: "i think they put a private wing out at the hospital for us, for our seven surgeries.") finished last season with minimal amount of playersincluding a former soccer player...look to return player...look to return to their place toward the top of the conference...(sot, rob edmisson: "our team chemistry is off the charts. our young ladies just rally around each other and helped each other through the adversity.")it's a long trek..and it's all about how you finish race...(sot, sudance wicks: "we'll take to the track like ricky bobby, man. we'll go fast cause we're going to go fast. we don't have to change culture in four years, we can do it nowit's just our guys buying in every day."(sot, rob edmisson: "great movie. i love it. come on sundance.")>> the