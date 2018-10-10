Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man found dead in backyard died of gunshot Full Story

A dry Thursday forecast

A dry Thursday forecast

Posted: Wed Oct 10 12:20:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 12:20:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events