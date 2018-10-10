Speech to Text for Leaders look to future of I-229 double decker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talk about the future of the i-229 double decker bridge continues to heat up... thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. mo-dot estimates the bridge -- originally built back in the 1970s -- could need up to $60 million dollars of repair work just to keep it usable. tonight, around 100 community leaders got together to look at the future of st. joseph, with or without the bridge. <<(alan van zandt reporting) st. joseph's version of an old grey lady spans a mile and a half long running alongside the missouri river.and the interstate 229 double decker bridge isn't aging well, (sot: becky boerkircher, st. joseph downtown partnership: "you see the bridge. it's not very asthetically pleasing.")(sot: marty liles, modot engineer: "you can start seeing some deterioration.")many think the brige has overstayed it's welcome.tuesday night, around 100 community leaders got together to talk about the future of the bridge - giving their opinions on what priorities for the bridge should be in real time through the use of smart phones..(sot: danny rotart, burns & mcdonnell consulting: "does it serve what we want it to do. does it do what st. joseph want it to do in the future. maybe it does. or maybe there are things we can do to it to change it to make it more supportive of what st. joseph needs in the future.")some dream about bringing down the bridge, what many call a wall blocking economic development between downtown st. joseph and riverfront development. (sot: boerkircher: "we can finally talk about the disconnect between the disconnect between the riverfront and downtown") however, others are concerned what would happen with the 17,000 vehicles that use the bridge every day and its important link to st. joseph's industrial zones.(sot: ron hook, buchanan co. commissioner: "whether they're coming from the north, the south, the east or the west, that connect to 229 in some spot to get to the grain bins or to get to triumph foods.)" most in attendance said they are looking for some kind of balance.(sot: rotart: "those two interests can be competing but they can also be complimentary. the key that we're trying to figure out is how do we accomodate those needs. they're both important. how do we weigh those and prioritize those and how do we do what's best for st. joe in the long-term.) >> one important item not talked about tonight was any kind of cost to any solution discussed. the meeting was coordinated through burns & mcdonnell consulting, an architectural firm brought in to assist with helping shape the future vision