Speech to Text for Riverwalk Trail closed due to flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks mike... all that rain we've been getting over the past two days is forcing area rivers out of their banks... and that includes the missouri river right here in st. joseph. kq2's colton cichoracki is live at riverfront park with the latest flooding concerns. colton...