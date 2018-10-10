Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man found dead in backyard died of gunshot Full Story

Rising flood waters cover parts of U.S. 36

Rising flood waters cover parts of U.S. 36

Posted: Wed Oct 10 13:12:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 13:12:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Rising flood waters cover parts of U.S. 36

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks colton... rising rivers are threatening several roadways in missouri and kansas. these are images along highway-36 near chillicothe. county sheriff's portions of the highway. deputies also say water covered part of u-s 65 south of chillicothe at the grand river bridge. according to modot's website, neither of the highways are closed yet. modot wants to remind drivers to stay up-to-date on road conditions, because situations could change quickly... modot provides travelers with a few options to help monitor roadways, including an app, a traveler information map that can be found online, and a 24-hour customer service line. the number is 888 -- ask modot -- which
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events