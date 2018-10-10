Speech to Text for Rising flood waters cover parts of U.S. 36

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks colton... rising rivers are threatening several roadways in missouri and kansas. these are images along highway-36 near chillicothe. county sheriff's portions of the highway. deputies also say water covered part of u-s 65 south of chillicothe at the grand river bridge. according to modot's website, neither of the highways are closed yet. modot wants to remind drivers to stay up-to-date on road conditions, because situations could change quickly... modot provides travelers with a few options to help monitor roadways, including an app, a traveler information map that can be found online, and a 24-hour customer service line. the number is 888 -- ask modot -- which