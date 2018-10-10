Speech to Text for House fire displaces one

is 1-888-275-6636. a st. joseph resident is without a home tonight after a fire broke out this afternoon... firefighters responded to the two-story house fire just before 1:00 on the 12-hundred block of powell street. the homeowner was home when the fire happened, and escaped without injury. neighbors say they had difficulty breathing because of the smoke. (sot:"the first company on the scene saw smoke coming from the back of the building,side c of the building. so when we went to investigate, the back of the house was on fire. one occupant, one resident was home at the time, she escaped injury.") the st. joseph fire department is investigating the fire's cause... the homeowner is recieving assistance from the american