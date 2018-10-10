Speech to Text for Local autism testing now available

cross. "the center" -- a downtown st. joseph treatment center -- provides therapy, medical counciling, and mental health treatment... now, the center also offers autism testing for children. dr. susan shuman has recently become a member of the echo autism organization at the thompson center at the university of missouri. after weeks of training, she can now screen children for autism. kq2's dane hawkins has more: <<[tammy blakely ]the doctor told me she had concerns about autism and that day was februaury 11 a few days before valentines day, tht was a day that really changed our lives áánatsáá [tammy blakely ] a lot of moms or parents think their child is born that way so they notice from birth thay arent talking right they arent crawling right somethings not right but for us it was different because he did all of those things and then he just changed[track] according to the cdc 1 in 59 children had a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (asd) by age 8 in 2014 áánatsáábut to get that diagnosis, children have to have an official autism screen-- something parents once had to drive to kansas city for [tammy blakely ] feeling like you that can sometimes be stressful[track] but now, parents have an option, here in st. joseph [dr. susan shuman, clinical psycologist] the parents that i"ve seen it is a sense of releif to know whats going on [track] dr. shuman is now the first licensed psycologist in northwest missouri who can provide autism testing [dr. susan shuman] there's an answer now and their are resources out there that can help their children [track] but to get to those resources, blakely says you have to have to courage to get your child [tammy blakely] like any other health concern why would oyu put it off, you have to embrace it and go to the doctors office and you have to do whats best for your child [dr. susan shuman] when parents first hear the diagnosis it can be hard but knowing is helpful [tammy blakely] get the information tha you need to move forward, its worth it to know dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader.>> the autism testing program is funded by a grant from the united way of greater st. joseph's community investment fund... you may schedule a screening by contacting the center at the number on your screen --