Speech to Text for St. Joseph man sentenced in Doniphan County murder case

a st. joseph man has been convicted on charges of strangling another st. joseph man to death. 41-year-old christopher colhour was sentenced last week in doniphan county district court to 35 years in prison. colhour was charged with the murder of 64-year-old daniel purvis. colhour admitted he strangled purvis on may 21st of last year, dumping his body in the missouri river, and then taking his vehicle. authorities say the following day he turned himself in to authorities. purvis' body was recovered from the missouri river south of st. joseph after a week-long search.