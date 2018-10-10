Speech to Text for MidCity Excellence loses 50 percent of funding

the 7 o'clock meeting. during the y-w-c-a's annual anti-racism breakfast, one couple was recognized for their more than 17 years of working helping at risk childen in the st. joseph community. but now, mid city excellence is facing a troublesome year after loosing 50 percent of their funding. kq2's dane hawkins this story <<[track] kim warren is hosting a jump rope contest.. but she's also having a drawing and hoola hoop contest too..áánatssáá[track] after 17 years..the number kids at mid city excellence just keeps growing..[kim warren] we have 37 in counciling we have 479 just in large group activies [track]kids come for tutoring, computer skills, therapy and a good meal..áánats of computer timeáá[kim warren] when we empower them and tell them that they dont have to carry the burden themselves it affects their quality of life [track] but now, kim may have to cut back on how often she gets to sit and hang out with the kids, because non-profit midcity excellence has taken a big hit.. [kim warren] anytime you deal with at risk kids in an at risk environment with an at risk budget, then thats a violetile mix [track] mosaic city link has not renewed the grant for mid city excellence.. the grant worth 50 thousand dollars was half of mid citiy's budget[kim warren] all of it goes into our councilling program, so you cant have a counciling program with out lights with out a bus with out liability insurance with out insurance for insurance for our vehicles with out paying for our staff áánats of kids áá[track] now, paying staff also among their fincancial concerns[kim warren] with volunteers no matter how matter how compasionate and committed they are, with these kids, they need consistancy in their lives [track] to keep the kids smiling for now, warren has dug into her own pockets and employees are choosing to be volunteers, but they say they cant go on like this..our job is not done, in order to change that we are going to need paid staff and consitent funding right now we cant move forward and keep doing more so its our community that has to keep doing more so our community is going to have to decide dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader.>> mosaic would not talk with us on camera, but released a statement in part saying, "the mid-city excellence request for funding unfortunately did not align to the standards and requirements of the community connect program. mosaic has offered to help mid-city excellence with other grants to secure funding.