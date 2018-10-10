Speech to Text for City debates supporting new homeless shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also up for a vote tonight-- an emergency bill giving $20 thousand dollars to the crossing outreach for a place for homeless people to sleep. earlier this year the salvation army announced a change in services that would cater to homeless families. it meant that homeless individuals needed to find another place to stay. stepping up to fill that need-- the crossing outreach is expanding services to provide a 24 hour shelter at its 8th street facility. that costs money-- and the city may help make that happen with a $20 thousand dollar gift from the general fund. (we are just a little over 200,000 out in the budget and we are not quite there we need some more revenue to cover some of the cost but we feel like it will come in from the community. this is a very generous community, st. need is there.people in st. joseph step up and take care of it ) mosaic has already agreed to give $150 thousand to the crossing center project. the city will vote on whether they will give tonight at