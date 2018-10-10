Speech to Text for City Council appoints Human Rights Commission

joseph now officially has a human rights commisson. at its city council meeting tonight, members approved the nominations of 9 members to create the new commission -- which will oversee complaints made related to the city's new anti-discrimination ordinance. included in the group are members of the lgbt community, business community, clergy and other community volunteers. (sot "we are making progress on human rights, and now that we have approved the human rights looking forward to their meetings attend a couple of their meetings, advocacy and education are a big part of this.") the new commission will not be able to assess any penalties against any individual or business found to violate the new ordinance. council members have described their role primarily educational in nature and to act as a mediator.