Speech to Text for City restricts dog tethering

also tonight, council members voted in a new city ordinance to protect animals the tethering of animals will now be banned from 10pm to 6am and during other times, dogs can only be tethered if there is someone on the property to supervise the animal the new ordinance also requires animals to have access to water and shelter if they are tied up longer than a half hour (sot "once winter hits, we will get a little more strict about it, but we are going to continue to do a lot of education with people and try to make sure that their animals are protected.") pet owners are prohibited from tying up their dogs when the temperature is hotter than 85 degrees or colder than 32 degrees the new guidelines will go into effect immediately, but bradley says animal control won't start issuing citations until the weather becomes dangerous for the animals