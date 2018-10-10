Speech to Text for SJSD Amends 2018-19 school year budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city. over at the st. joseph school district, board members there have taken another look at their budget and like what they see. during a meeting tonight, they learned the district's amended budget for 2018-19 has a $160,000 surplus for the year. the 127 million dollar budget only came about after the closure of two schools and the cutting of nearly 100 positions. and while they say this year's budget is tracking well, the news isn't so good for next year. (sot we are okay for 2018-19 but we are going to be faced with challenges for 19-20 if we dont come up with out any other revenue included in the budget for this year is an update to the district's phone system. administrators would like to see a phone in each classroom with access to voice mail and better intercom systems for the schools. board members describe the current phone system as archaic. (sot the phone system itself we're thinking will be and done so we the visitor managment system that will take care of the reast of the money that we the new phone system would allow support for intercom communications through schools incase of an emergency.