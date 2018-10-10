Clear
Fatal Shooting Investigation

Posted: Wed Oct 10 16:40:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 16:40:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

kqtv, st. joseph, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened earlier this afternoon. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt just before one o'clock police responded to a home in the 900 block of north 13th street they say a neighbor called in, tipping them off about a body found in the backyard of the home. the victim is described as a white male in his mid-20s. officers later confirmed the victim was shot, but no arrests have been made yet.and no suspects are in custody. police continue to investigate.
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
