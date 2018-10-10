Speech to Text for Fatal Shooting Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kqtv, st. joseph, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened earlier this afternoon. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt just before one o'clock police responded to a home in the 900 block of north 13th street they say a neighbor called in, tipping them off about a body found in the backyard of the home. the victim is described as a white male in his mid-20s. officers later confirmed the victim was shot, but no arrests have been made yet.and no suspects are in custody. police continue to investigate.