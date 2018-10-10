Speech to Text for North Andrew Flooding

high flood waters are continuing to cause problems across the region.. and road closures aren't just affecting drivers, but school distircts. kq2 meteorologist colton cichoracki is live from andrew coutny where flooded roads are impacting the north andrew school district. colton? thanks alan... as you can see behind me, highway 48 leading into rosendale is closed to all traiffic that is because the 102 river is several feet above flood stage this road two others is north andrew school distircit according to officials, the district had 30 students stay school today because of floodingstudents were from the rosendale area i spoke to the superintendant schools and he says that living in this area means they have water levels (sot: mark mcdaniel, north andrew superintendent: "we do have to monitor it and keep an eye on it. we do not send buses through any water at all or through barricades if they are up. so we are cautious to get them home." ) students who missed school today were given excused absences and will be able to make up the work they missed officials hope that water levels subside and that the students can return to school tomorrow. reporting in andrew county, colton cichoracki kq2 your local news leader