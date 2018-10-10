Clear
Last Day to Register to Vote in Missouri

Posted: Wed Oct 10 16:45:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

to south carolina. today was the last day to register to vote in the november election. over 55 thousand people have registered to vote in buchanan county, with at least 500 voters registering just in the last two days local election officials say the number of big issues on the november ballot like minimum wage and marijuana use, are pulling in more people to vote and online registration is making it easier than ever to prepare for the upcoming elections (sot "the online applications, i think, are what's actually helping the numbers, because we live in an online world and it's much easier now to register and do pretty much everything online, so people are taking full advantage of that right now.") for those that registered to vote online, you will receive a letter in place of your voter id card. the general election is set for tuesday, november 6
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.
