Speech to Text for Last Day to Register to Vote in Missouri

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to south carolina. today was the last day to register to vote in the november election. over 55 thousand people have registered to vote in buchanan county, with at least 500 voters registering just in the last two days local election officials say the number of big issues on the november ballot like minimum wage and marijuana use, are pulling in more people to vote and online registration is making it easier than ever to prepare for the upcoming elections (sot "the online applications, i think, are what's actually helping the numbers, because we live in an online world and it's much easier now to register and do pretty much everything online, so people are taking full advantage of that right now.") for those that registered to vote online, you will receive a letter in place of your voter id card. the general election is set for tuesday, november 6