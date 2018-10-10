Speech to Text for Felix Gate Upgrade

thanks madeline. downtown could soon be getting an upgrade the city council will vote on an ordinance allocating 200 thousand dollars from the city's hotel/motel tax towards putting up new gates at coleman hawkins park. the gates would be placed where felix intersects with 7th and 8th street to allow the block to be closed off for festivals. the street will also have a new decorative arch inviting people into felix street square, those who are promoting the gates say their primary purpose will be for keeping people safe (sot "what they decided was to put these gates in as a more permanent street closure, because what happens with the street closures is that people don't abide by them. they get out and they move them, and then drive through and we're scared to death that someone's going to get hurt.") if the money is approved by the city council, the gates are expected to be installed later this spring