Speech to Text for Free Flu Shot Clinic

later this spring more people are prepared for the flu season today. after a deadly flu season last year, people flocked to the health departments annual free flu shot clinic this morning. kq2 reporter dane hawkins has more <<áánat/visual of flu shot being administeredáá[track] a shot a day shouldá keep the flu away.. thats the message health officials are urging after last years deadly flu season.. áávisual of cdc numbersá accroding to the cdc, 80 thousand americans died from the flu or its complications.. [connie werner] there are still people dying of the flu every season the only opportunity we have as protection is this vaccine [track] to get thatvaccine, people filed into the rec center gym for the health departments annual free flus shot clinic ááqucik natsáá [track] for those who had trouble making it in, there was a flu shot drive thru outside[jolynn venneman] it's a free shot so why make any one sick [track]substitue teacher joylnn venneman taught in the st. joseph school distruct for 22 years, and knows all to well how easily sickness spreads..[jolynn venneman] a kid will get a sniffle and then they'll wipe their nose or someting or they dont wash theor hands so it will just spread like wild fire [track] according to the cdc, 180 children died from the flu last year, the highest number more than 40 years [connie werner] ones that have the most devistating affect to the flu virus is the very young, old and those whos immune system isnt abe to fight off infectionsth only way to protect them is to have enough people vaccinated to prevent themselves from getting the flu [jolynn venneman] many people can get sick quickly if you dont take preventative measures[connie werner] its never too late there are opportunities all around our city and while i would love you to come see us, i jut want to see you go some where.>> the health department says they gave out 260 flus shot this morning. if you missed the event today, you can stop at at the health department monday through friday from 8-11a and 1-4p. they do offer assistance for people with out insurance or if their insurace doesn't cover it.