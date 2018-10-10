Speech to Text for Salute the Badge Central Officer

of the school district... tonight's "salute the badge" honors school resource officer devin kallauner. (ka-lawn-er) kallauner is a 20-year veteran of the police department but has spent the past two years as a school resource officer at central, truman and bode. kallauner says the life of a s-r-o isn't limited to just security -- but it also includes being a mentor and letting kids know they can talk to him. (sot devin kallauner/school resource officer: "i talk to kids on a down day and my goal to is perk them back up and let them leave my office, the principal's office, the hallway, the whatever it is, get them to go back with a little bit different view than to talk to us about from the get go.") kallauner was recognized for his efforts as an sro taking second place as sro of the year at a recent school resource officer conference.