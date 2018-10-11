Clear

Maryville eyes another MEC crown against rival

Posted: Wed Oct 10 20:52:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 20:52:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

savannah lost some early non-conference games this season.. both bounced back well in the m-e-c... today and tomorrow... well preview one of the biggest 71- showdowns in recent years.. first tonight... well start with the defending class 3 state champs... maryville... <<matt webb: it doesnt matter the records, it doesnt matter whats happened in weeks prior or weeks after this game, this is a rival game for both schools.maryville and savannah. the 71-showdown thats seen the spoofhounds on the winning end for the past six years. but maryville knows this year could be different. webb: "they're just an excellent team in all three phases."eli dowis:"they've got the killer instinct. if we give them any chance at all to win the game, then they're going to do it." and theres no doubt of the enormity of this years game.tyler houchin: its a very big game for us this year.dowis: were both in first place of the conference race both 5-0 in conference. its probably the biggest game of the year so far. to prepare for the big game friday night, coach webb and his team will use the same formula thats brought in 5 state titles. webb: our guys talk about the process and we know what happens when you look past somebody.dowis: we know that we are going to play a good football team and its going to be battle in the trenches. webb: the only thing you can control is todays actions and then how does that affect you for this one football game and our guys have done a great job throughout the season. >> kick-off
Very cool but the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into early Saturday. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s.
