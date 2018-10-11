Clear

YWCA tells us about several celebrations this month.

Samantha Fidler from YWCA joins us to tell us about several events o celebrate breast cancer survivors.

Posted: Wed Oct 10 21:00:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 21:00:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

>>> paying tribute to breast breast cancer survivors. how are you? >> i'm good. >> it is crazy. >>> we are doing a lot more. >> especially when you are talking cancer. >> and put a happy spin on it. that have was amazing. >> this is giving ladies an opportunity to come out to kickback. >> the first thing i see is ready for a nap. >> oh, sorry. >>> >> it's -- it's a party. so a lot of people like -- we have done it in the past and it went out very well. >> 6:30 on the 18th. >> at the ywca. >>> and our annual lunchon. it just gives us an opportunity. we will have a speaker and also education person there. and sell breast cancer awareness. >> the celebration. >> that one is very excited. we are doing a theme. >> so, we will have a craft for them and fill their own and we will have some great food and music and just a good time. >> i did a story for breast cancer. more than 300,000 became diagnosed. and 40,000. i guess the news is the survivor rates are so much better. >> check yourself and make sure you get it early. ty also read that with the better treatments that they are. it doesn't necessarily mean. >> there are a lot of options out there. >> so, having that opportunity because you need to make sure that you're checking yourself and you know yourself. it will hit it harder and faster. >> if folks have questions, how can say this reach you? >> 816-232-4481.
