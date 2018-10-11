Speech to Text for We're getting ready for Pumpkinfest with the Pony Express Museum .

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> taking time away from the museum. you are busy this time of year. >> when it's pumpkin and people are people. >> pumpkin fest. how are you? >> just fine. >> you like breaking this thing out every year? >> i love it. >> i'm sorry. i'll tell you what. >> we try to change it up. this year we brought in a new magician and we have children's entertainment. it's really fun. >> we have some fun. first 500 children will get the necklace and there's some sand art in it. what more fun is that? >> it's 850-1,000. >> unlike the story. >> yes. >> can you talk about the school? >> . >> it's your call. the softball team just left there. the central cheer leading girls came to help. then we have other volunteer s. you see the logo and how will that look in the pumpkin? >>> then the official lighting and saturday. you can see it on the screen right now. at 8:00 p.m. pit starts on friday. >>> at 11:00. they can register at 10:00 or 11:00 will be the children's parade in the parking lot. >> we will come down. 8:00-12:00 is the family. >> it will be a fun time for them. then it will end up to all the entertainment that is there. >> they said how do we raise money. >>> >> how do we launch? >> it's in the thousands. so a thousand pumpkin. >> wow. >> have a great weekend. >> thank you so much. >> have a beautiful weekend.