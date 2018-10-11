Clear

Hemlock joins us to discuss the kickoff of their next tour

Chad Smith from Hemlock joins us to talk about the kickoff to the bands big tour starting here in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Wed Oct 10 21:05:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 21:05:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Hemlock joins us to discuss the kickoff of their next tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain. pit should be okay. >> about to kick off a big tour. how are you? >> good. >> we are doing a warm up show and starting it here in st. joseph, missouri. >> wow. where in germany? >>> we will be there for two months and switzerland and czech republic and hungary. >> this will be our 5th time. every time i go i'm like a little kid. we went to the tower of piza last year. went up to rome. >> what kind of music in. >> rock and roll. >> this is our 25 anniversary tour also. we started when we were kids in mom's garage and here we are traveling around. >> wow. >> that's incredible. >> i can imagine that. it will be a fun time. saturday night. >> $10
Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Very cool but the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into early Saturday. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events