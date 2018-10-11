Clear

A drier and cooler day ahead for your Thursday

Posted: Thu Oct 11 05:47:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 11 05:47:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Very cool but the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into early Saturday. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s.
